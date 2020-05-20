COVID-19 cases rise to 17 200

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases rose to 17 200, with the Northern Cape which has the least number of infections in the country, recording its first death.

“Regrettably we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 312,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, South Africa recorded 767 new confirmed cases.

The Western Cape remained as the epicentre of the virus with 10 639 cases followed by Gauteng with 2 361, Eastern Cape with 2 135 and KwaZulu-Natal sitting with 1 616 infections.

Free State had 168 cases, Limpopo 94, Mpumalanga 78, North West 72 and the Northern Cape 37 cases.

Meanwhile, 488 609 tests have been conducted with 13 538 tests done in the last 24-hour cycle.

South Africa’s total number of recoveries to date is 7 960. – SAnews.gov.za

 

