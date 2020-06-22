COVID-19 cases jump to 97 302, with 53 more deaths

The country recorded 4 621 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 97 302.

Meanwhile, there are 53 additional fatalities of which 27 are from Western Cape, 17 from Eastern Cape, eight are from Gauteng and one from KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the death toll to 1 930.

On Saturday, South Africa reached a new daily infections record - with 4 966 cases reported.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the number of recoveries is 51 608, translating to a recovery rate of 53%, while the number mortality rate is 1.98%.

The Western Cape is still the hardest hit province with 51 441 cases, followed by Gauteng with 20 822, Eastern Cape with 15 751 and KwaZulu-Natal with 5 030.

The North West is now sitting at 2 148, Free State 733, Mpumalanga 573, Limpopo 564, Northern Cape 237 and three cases are unknown.

The country conducted 1 328 060 tests since the outbreak of which 34 452 were done in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 8 708 008 cases and 461 715 deaths globally. – SAnews.gov.za