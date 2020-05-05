COVID-19 cases climb to 7 572, with 10 deaths reported

Seven out of 10 COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday are from the Western Cape, the epicentre of the Coronavirus in South Africa with 3 609 cases.

Meanwhile, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have one reported death each.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, this brings the total deaths nationally to 148 while the number of cases has climbed to 7 572.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” Mkhize said.

The provincial breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases are as follows: Eastern Cape 838, Free State 128, Gauteng 1 697, KwaZulu-Natal 1 142, Limpopo 40, Mpumalanga 57, North West 35, Northern Cape 26, Western Cape 3 609, Unknown 0.

Mkhize said a total of 268 064 tests have been conducted to date with 10 523 tests done between Monday and Tuesday.

While the whole globe is battling the spike of Coronavirus, nations were observing the World Hand Hygiene Day in a year that has particularly shone the spotlight on hand hygiene, the Minister said.

“As we know, one of the ways Coronavirus is transferred is by hands which have come into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or areas of the body,” he explained.

He echoed the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sentiments who believes that the COVID-19 outbreak is giving everyone an opportunity, as humanity, to review our way of life and take forward all the important lessons we are learning into a new future.

“Washing hands saves lives. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water or hand sanitizer,” he added. – SAnews.gov.za