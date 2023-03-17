Countdown to 2023 Buy Local Summit & Expo

By Anele Zikali

All roads lead to the Sandton Convention Centre for the 11th edition of the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo.

Speaking at a media launch on Thursday, Proudly SA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eustace Mashimbye, said the intention of the summit is to ensure locally produced products are exposed.

“In this way, we can save jobs in those companies and get them to create much needed new job opportunities because you will be buying from them.

Now in its 11th year, the 2023 edition of the two-day summit will for the first time be held in a physical venue post the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be livestreamed.

The theme this year is ‘Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation’.

One of the key highlights of the summit this year will be the honoring of the legendary writer and actor, Dr. John Kani, who will be given a lifetime achievement award by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The President will also give a keynote address at the localisation dinner.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will do the welcoming on the first day, and the Minister of Trade and Industry (dtic), Ebrahim Patel, and the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni Abrahams, will also address the gathering.

Proudly South African expressed words of gratitude to its supportive partners, sponsors in business and government.

Proudly SA Chief Marketing Officer, Happy Ngidi, gave a sneak preview of what people can expect at the summit.

“There will be robust discussions that will take place, and this includes the energy crisis. The focus will be on looking for localised solutions on the existing renewable energy products.

“We will showcase the value chain behind the local fashion and clothing textile industry, local brewery and its beneficiaries, automotive industry, family businesses and the food industry. The question for everyone is, ‘Are you buying local?’,” said Ngidi.

There will be a presentation by Mashimbye of local procurement pledges from 20 companies.

Consumer registration for the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions. For more, visit www.proudlysa.co.za.