Correctional Services warns against leanership scam

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has warned the public not to fall for scam artists posing as department officials and demanding payment for placement in the department’s learnership programme.

This comes less than a month afer a DCS official was arrested for allegedly selling application forms for the learnerships.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the latest scam involves fraudsters calling last year’s unsuccessful candidates asking them to “pay monies in order to secure a placement”.

“We would like to reiterate the call we have been making over the years, never pay any money in exchange for a learnership placement or employment. Instead, report such individuals to the police as what they are doing is illegal.

“Their tactic is simple, they call either the previous applicant or a referee - armed with detailed personal information. They will then instruct that you travel near a correctional facility and provide various means to transfer money. Never, never fall prey to these dirty scammers,” Nxumalo said.

He emphasised that only the department controls the recruitment process.

“There are no short-cuts and no agents employed by DCS for recruitment purposes. By paying them money, you continue to enrich them to rob more people,” he said. - SAnews.gov.za