Correctional Services records two COVID-19 recoveries

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has recorded two recoveries from COVID-19, one in East London, in the Eastern Cape and another in Kutama Sinthumule, in Limpopo.

“The recoveries follow intensified efforts by DCS in implementing its COVID-19 Disaster Management Strategy where more officials and inmates are screened and tested,” said the department.

However, 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases of officials were recorded, bringing the total number of cases in DCS to 114 thus far.

The Western Cape has an additional two cases, taking it to 22 officials, while Gauteng recorded its first positive case of an official at Johannesburg Management Area.

The total breakdown is as follows:

Province Officials Inmates

Eastern Cape 31 56 (stagnated)

Western Cape 22 1

Limpopo 2 0

Gauteng 1 0

The department’s head office also had one official who tested positive.

“Prevention measures for officials are being flagged as the numbers continue to increase, hence a comprehensive care response to all positive cases remains pivotal,” said the department. – SAnews.gov.za