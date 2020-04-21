Correctional Services records two COVID-19 recoveries

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has recorded two recoveries from COVID-19, one in East London, in the Eastern Cape and another in Kutama Sinthumule, in Limpopo.

“The recoveries follow intensified efforts by DCS in implementing its COVID-19 Disaster Management Strategy where more officials and inmates are screened and tested,” said the department.

However, 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases of officials were recorded, bringing the total number of cases in DCS to 114 thus far.

The Western Cape has an additional two cases, taking it to 22 officials, while Gauteng recorded its first positive case of an official at Johannesburg Management Area.

The total breakdown is as follows:

Province                         Officials         Inmates

Eastern Cape                     31                56 (stagnated)

Western Cape                   22                1

Limpopo                            2                  0

Gauteng                            1                  0

The department’s head office also had one official who tested positive.

“Prevention measures for officials are being flagged as the numbers continue to increase, hence a comprehensive care response to all positive cases remains pivotal,” said the department. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

36613 Views
02 Apr 2020

Social grants increased

19513 Views
26 Feb 2020

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

52670 Views
22 Mar 2020

Essential services businesses need new certificate

6634 Views
17 Apr 2020

CIPC to grant essential service business operation approval

44123 Views
26 Mar 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

1563 Views
21 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook