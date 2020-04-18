Correctional Services COVID-19 cases rise to 99

Correctional Services says five more officials have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 99 the total number of cases in Correctional Services.

“The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Correctional Services has increased by five officials, thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 99,” the department said on Saturday.

The five new cases of officials are as follows: one at Limpopo Regional Office, two in East London and two in Worcester.

The total breakdown of confirmed cases at Correctional Services is as follows:

Eastern Cape

Officials – 31

Inmates - 56 (remains the same as previously reported)

Western Cape

Officials – 9

Inmates – 0

Limpopo

Officials – 2

Inmates – 0

Head Office

Officials - 1

“Screening of officials and those accessing Correctional Services premises remains in force to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our centres across the country.

“We will continue working towards the wellbeing of officials and inmates, as their health is our priority,” said the department in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za