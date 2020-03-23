Coronavirus: SA to go on lockdown

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a 21-day nation-wide lockdown with effect from midnight on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.

In a televised address to the nation, the President announced that the lockdown is necessary in order to save lives in light of the Coronavirus.

“This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater,” said President Ramaphosa.

Under the lockdown, South Africans will be required to stay at home from midnight on Thursday 26 March2020, until midnight on Thursday 16 April 2020.- SAnews.gov.za