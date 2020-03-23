Coronavirus cases increase to 274

Monday, March 23, 2020

The Health Department has confirmed that South Africa now has 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the department announced an increase of 34 new cases from Saturday’s announcement.

The provincial and age group breakdown is as follows:

Province                      Positive          

Eastern Cape             2         

Free State                  9         

Gauteng                     132     

KwaZulu-Natal            36       

Limpopo                     1         

Mpumalanga              6         

Western Cape            88       

Grand Total               274

 

Age group     Positive    Grand Total           

1-10years        9                      9        

11-20years      6                      6        

21-30years      52                    52      

31-40years      69                    69      

41-50years      42                   42       

51-60years      63                   63       

61-70years      20                   20       

71-80years      11                   11       

81-90years      1                     1         

age unknown  1                     1         

Grand Total    274                  274     

-SAnews.gov.za

 

