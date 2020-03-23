Coronavirus cases increase to 274

The Health Department has confirmed that South Africa now has 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the department announced an increase of 34 new cases from Saturday’s announcement.

The provincial and age group breakdown is as follows:

Province Positive

Eastern Cape 2

Free State 9

Gauteng 132

KwaZulu-Natal 36

Limpopo 1

Mpumalanga 6

Western Cape 88

Grand Total 274

Age group Positive Grand Total

1-10years 9 9

11-20years 6 6

21-30years 52 52

31-40years 69 69

41-50years 42 42

51-60years 63 63

61-70years 20 20

71-80years 11 11

81-90years 1 1

age unknown 1 1

Grand Total 274 274

-SAnews.gov.za