Coronavirus cases increase to 274
The Health Department has confirmed that South Africa now has 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Sunday, the department announced an increase of 34 new cases from Saturday’s announcement.
The provincial and age group breakdown is as follows:
Province Positive
Eastern Cape 2
Free State 9
Gauteng 132
KwaZulu-Natal 36
Limpopo 1
Mpumalanga 6
Western Cape 88
Grand Total 274
Age group Positive Grand Total
1-10years 9 9
11-20years 6 6
21-30years 52 52
31-40years 69 69
41-50years 42 42
51-60years 63 63
61-70years 20 20
71-80years 11 11
81-90years 1 1
age unknown 1 1
Grand Total 274 274
-SAnews.gov.za