Content distribution made easy

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a software solution that enables content creators to have their own Mobile Internet broadcast platform where the content will be accessible to anyone with a smart device.

The Micro-Enterprise Media Engine (MEME) technology platform is aimed at freeing independent content producers and allows them to reach their audiences at the fraction of the cost.

MEME enables Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises (SMMEs) in the media sector to own and run their own their television channels through mobile devices using the internet.

“We have developed this [platform] for anyone in the media industry who is looking to create their own mobile television station,” CSIR Systems Integrator Siveshnee Moonsamy said in an interview with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Monday.

According to CSIR, to successfully run a TV channel, media owners must have content that draws in audiences who in turn attract advertisers who want to introduce these audiences to products.

This means that channel owners must be able to commission, schedule and broadcast enticing content to their target audience.

The MEME platform is integrated with CSIR’s Adaptive Real-Time internet Streaming Technology, which ensures that the picture quality adapts to available bandwidth.

This will result in the content being delivered without buffering.

Channel owners can commission various components of their content using the MEME platform. Once the content is ready, the channel owner can schedule the content thereby enticing programming at the right time for their particular audience.

Through the MEME platform scheduled programming can be broadcast to a global audience over the internet.

Moonsamy said users will be able to download the mobile app onto their smart phone and they will be able to watch anywhere and anytime, no matter what their mobile internet connectivity.

“Unlike other platforms, with MEME you will be able to reach audiences in rural areas who have poor internet connectivity. Even if they have 2.5G or EDGE connectivity, they will still be able to stream the content to their phone without any buffering or break up in the video.

“This also ties in with the data costs that they will incur. They have the choice to watch the videos in different qualities which will relates to how much data they are willing to pay for,” she said.

Moonsamy said all programmes that have been broadcast will automatically be available for the user to download and watch at a later stage.

The CSIR will on Friday exhibit their digital innovation platforms during an engagement session with the creative industry, led by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana.

The one-day engagement will specifically focus on broadcasting, audio-visual and new platforms, as well as the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The engagement will bring together various role players, including broadcasters, over-the-Top industries, internet players such Google and Facebook; and telecommunications companies.

It will focus on assessing the status of the creative industries within the broadcasting/audio-visual sector; exploring the contribution of the broadcasting/audio-visual communication sector to the creative industries; and engaging on the commercialisation of creative sector content on digital platforms.

Government representatives from various departments, including Arts and Culture and Trade and Industry will also be in attendance. – SAnews.gov.za