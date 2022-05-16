Consumers urged to return Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite beef, vegetable products

The National Consumer Commission has called on consumers in possession of Knorr-Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable to discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

According to Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, the supplier of the product informed the Commission of the precautionary recall of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable.

“The manufacturer, Unilever South Africa informed the Commission that Knorr Cup-a-Soup Regular-Beef and Vegetable instant soup variant sachets were incorrectly packed into the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable instant soup variant cartons.

“We understand that this means that consumers could unwillingly consume the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable variant, which unintentionally contains the undeclared wheat and gluten,” Mabuza said on Saturday.

The affected products were manufactured on 23 March 2022 with an expiry date of 22 September 2023.

Consumers who are allergic to both wheat and gluten are advised not to consume the recalled product as the allergens could trigger an allergic reaction and provoke symptoms associated with consuming gluten and wheat.

“I want to remind suppliers of goods and services to put safety measures in place to ensure that they distribute goods that meet the requirement of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

“Suppliers need to carry out practices that will assure consumers that the product is safe to consume and is of acceptable quality. The CPA empowers consumers to choose and examine goods. It is also the consumers’ right to receive safe and quality goods. The Commission is monitoring this recall based on its recall guidelines,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za