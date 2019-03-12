Construction Indaba to look into regulations compliance

The Department of Labour will on Thursday host a Construction Indaba that will bring together industry role-players to discuss construction regulations compliance in the country.

The Construction Indaba will also look at findings of non-compliances identified by the Department of Labour inspectors on construction sites with respect to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

The indaba, which will be held in Umhlanga in Durban, comes in the wake of the recent structural collapses around the country.

In recent years, South Africa has seen fatal structural collapses including Tongaat Mall, Meyersdal Eco Estate house, Grayston Drive Bridge and the Imperial Logistics structural collapse.

Department of Labour Deputy Director-General: Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), Aggy Moiloa, is set to deliver the keynote address, sharing the platform with the Department of Labour Chief Inspector, Tibor Szana. – SAnews.gov.za