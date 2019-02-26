Condolences for victims of Moloto road accident

Minister of Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande, has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the six people who died in an accident in Kameeldrift, Gauteng, on R573 Moloto road.

On Monday, five people died when a Putco Bus, an SBV armoured vehicle and a Toyota Avanza got involved in a head-on collision. On Tuesday morning, the crash claimed its sixth victim in hospital.

“It is alleged that the driver of the SBV vehicle lost control and collided head-on with the bus and then the Avanza drove into the bus,” a statement by the Department of Transport said.

The 160km stretch of Moloto Road runs through the provinces of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and is used by close to 60 000 commuters on a daily basis.

The Minister has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to expedite its investigations into the cause of the accident.

The Minister has also directed the Road Accident Fund to give the families of the deceased and the injured the necessary support and comfort.

The Minister said attempts have been made to track and inform the next of kin of the deceased and the injured of this unfortunate incident.

“South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) is currently upgrading the Mpumalanga and Limpopo side of this road to the value of R4.5 billion. This includes the improvement of road safety measures,” Nzimande said. – SAnews.gov.za