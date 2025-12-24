Condolences for Prof Christie 

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences following the passing of Professor Renfrew Leslie Christie.



“I have learned with deep sadness of the passing of Prof Renfrew Leslie Christie – a scholar, anti-apartheid activist and uMkhonto we Sizwe operative whose relentless and fearless commitment to our freedom demands our appreciation,” the President said in a post on social media platform, X.



In the post on Tuesday, President Ramaphosa said Christie’s stand against apartheid entailed many treacherous activities and operations – including the provision of intelligence that enabled the bombing of Koeberg nuclear power station on June 16, 1982, at a time the apartheid state was developing nuclear weapons.



He said that during his activism, the regime punished Christie with harassment, detentions and a 10-year sentence under the Terrorism Act.



“His contribution to our struggle was born out of humble beginnings that awoke in him the quest to end the inequalities in our society, including in parts of white communities. He fought for liberation, excelled as a scholar and had his revolutionary resolve reinforced by his experiences in prison, including events to which he was exposed at a time when the death penalty was still in force,” said the President.



President Ramaphosa said the Professor’s legacy includes the the generation of young South Africans who benefited from his expansive scholarship when he served as Dean of Research at the University of the Western Cape.



“At the age of 76 Renfrew Christie has left us to reflect on his extraordinary life and the impact that such a life of principle and bravery can have on an entire generation. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and associates nationally and abroad. May his soul rest in peace,” said the President. -SAnews.gov.za

