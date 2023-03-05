Condolences pour in for the late Education MEC Tate Makgoe

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is shocked and saddened at the news of the sudden death of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe whose life was claimed by an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, Minister Motshekga said that at 4am today the Free State Premier Molisi Zukwana informed her about an accident on the N1 which claimed the life of Dr Makgoe and his protector in Winburg.

"I have no words to express my deepest shock at the news of the untimely passing of Comrade Tate. When I was appointed Minister of Basic Education he was also appointed MEC of Education in the Free State and has been in the position ever since. The success of the province in education can be attributed mainly to his leadership, dedication, understanding of the sector and the innovation which has yielded great results. I am truly saddened by his passing," Minister Motshekga said.

Motshekga said that this is heartbreaking and indeed a huge loss to the sector and society as a whole. She said that this is a tragedy for the family, the province and the country.

"Tate was simply the best ever. He contributed immensely not only in Free State education but in the sector generally. He was a very hardworking, highly gifted but humble and respectful to all. A trailblazer of note," Minister Motshekga said.

The Minister conveyed her condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and stakeholders who worked with Dr Makgoe.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he is saddened by the untimely passing of Makgoe.

Chiloane said that MEC Makgoe successfully led Free State’s basic education sector, enabling it to achieve South Africa’s best matriculant results for four consecutive years running.

He said that Makgoe exemplified the excellence of our country’s public schooling system.

“MEC Makgoe’s invaluable contributions towards our country’s basic education sector and the incredible achievements he pioneered within his own province will never be forgotten. His passing is a insurmountable loss to our sector, however, the standards he has set will remain as a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of leaders to come.

“As the Gauteng Department of Education, we wish to express our deepest and sincerest condolences to MEC Tate Makgoe’s family, loved ones and the Free State Department of Education at large,” MEC Chiloane said. – SAnews.gov.za