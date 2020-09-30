Condolences for the people of Kuwait

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended condolences, on behalf of government and the people of South Africa, to the government and people of the State of Kuwait, following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday.

“Today, the people of South Africa join hands with the people of Kuwait in mourning the passing of a visionary and remarkable world leader,” President Ramaphosa said.

“As Foreign Minister for nearly 40 years between 1963 and 2003, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at first worked on the international scene to highlight the painful injustices committed against our society, but he was also there to rejoice in our victory in 1994, when a new era dawned upon South Africa.

“Throughout his life, he stayed committed to the continuous development and advancement of the excellent relations that exist between our two friendly countries and among our people, resulting in Kuwait being one of the largest investors in our economy,” the President said.

Al-Jaber Al-Sabah leaves behind a legacy of humanitarian diplomacy, where his response to disaster relief and humanitarian support to the most vulnerable will remain an inspiration for many leaders in the years to come.

He also positioned the State of Kuwait as a widely respected mediator in regional conflicts. – SAnews.gov.za