Condolences for North West families

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro on Friday sent his condolences to the families of two boys, who were found dead in a swimming pool in Mahikeng.

“I am deeply saddened by the turn of events, and urge members of the community to allow the police to investigate this case without communities taking the law into their hands,” said Mokgoro.

Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo were reported missing earlier this week. Their bodies were found in a swimming pool at a residence in Imperial Reserve, Mahikeng, on Thursday night.

The Premier sent his condolences to the families of the deceased boys, their friends, learners and teachers at Podile Primary School in Ramosadi village.

“We are with you during this trying period. We wish you strength and comfort, and would like to assure you of the police’s utmost attention to this case, as we all want to know what really happened.”

Mokgoro called on sectors of society to intensify the advocacy for the protection of children’s rights in a month that South Africa is commemorating Human Rights.

Mokgoro is due to visit the Mahikeng police station and the incident scene at Imperial Reserve.

North West Police said the two ten-year-olds were allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday evening while playing at a park in Montshiwa location in Mmabatho.

At the time, police said the two, who hailed from Extension 38, were allegedly kidnapped by three occupants of a Volkswagen Polo. The boys, who were playing with another boy, were allegedly lured by the suspects with a packet of potato chips to the vehicle.

“At this stage, an... inquest has been opened for investigation,” said the police’s Sergeant Lesedi Dingoko on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane also expressed her condolences to the families and urged members of the community to remain calm and afford the police an opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation. - SAnews.gov.za