Condolences for Mendi Msimang

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the passing away of struggle stalwart and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mendi Msimang.

“Today we bow our heads and hearts in remembrance of our beloved Tat’ uMendi Msimang in whom South Africa has lost a servant-leader and patriot of great distinction. Tata Msimang was strong of character and principle, which he conveyed with humility and kindness,” the President said.

Msimang passed away on Monday following an extended illness.

The President has extended his personal condolences and those of government and the governing party to the family, friends, comrades and associates of Msimang in South Africa and internationally among whom Msimang was highly regarded.

“With his passing, he joins a gallery of extraordinary South Africans who have bid us farewell in recent months and years and whose passing should inspire all of us to appreciate are our history more, and to honour their legacy with unstinting work for a better future,” President Ramaphosa said.

Msimang served as the London representative of the African National Congress in the 1960s and almost three decades after his tenure, in recognition of Msimang’s role in the United Kingdom, he was appointed by President Nelson Mandela in the democratic dispensation as High Commissioner to that country.

Details of memorial events will be communicated following consultation among government, the Msimang family and the African National Congress.