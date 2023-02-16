Condolences for Limpopo bus crash victims

Cabinet has sent it condolences to the families of the people who died recently when a bus collided with a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

“Cabinet wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery,” said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday.

Briefing media following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Gungubele said Cabinet remains concerned at the extent of the road carnage seen across the country.

“Government will be exploring new laws to curb truck crashes, one of which includes moving cargo from road to rail in the hope that this would take pressure off of road freight.

“Cabinet appeals to all road users to obey the rules of the road by being vigilant, considerate and patient towards other road users. Drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs as well as reckless and negligent driving, including speeding, are responsible for most road accidents,” Cabinet said.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent his condolences to the families of those who died in this week’s accident.

“As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely on families who lose loved ones, as well survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens.

“Incidents of this kind also have economic consequences for the people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed. We must all do what we can to travel in safety, while we treat our roads as a shared amenity, which they are,” the President said.

It had been reported that 21 people perished and 68 others were injured in the accident.

On Tuesday, the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, expressed shock and sadness at the news of the bus accident, which happened on the N1-29 stretch, next to the HF Verwoerd Tunnel. – SAnews.gov.za