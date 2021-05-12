Condolences following N3 fatal crash

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the families of seven people who passed away in a gruesome crash on the N3, in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to road traffic law enforcement in KwaZulu-Natal, the accident occurred seven kilometres towards the Mooi River Plaza.

Further information revealed the accident involved a rigid truck, bus and a tanker that collided and caught fire.

“On behalf of the South African government, I send my sincere condolences to the families of the loved ones who passed away during this tragic accident. We saw the horrific scenes from the N3 where people were burnt beyond recognition with many sustaining injuries.

“The loss of lives on our roads is a scourge we are fighting. Road traffic law enforcement authorities are investigating the matter and will provide the families the much needed information for closure,” Mbalula said.

The Minister said that investigations of culpable homicide and the exact cause of the accident, are currently underway. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

124145 Views
16 Apr 2021

Citizens encouraged to register for subsidised decoders

5891 Views
30 Jan 2018

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

5385 Views
06 May 2021

Health care workers urged to vaccinate in Sisonke Protocol

4909 Views
07 May 2021

UIF begins processing new COVID-19 TERS applications

16638 Views
05 Mar 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

39680 Views
18 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter