Condolences for crew members of light aircraft

Friday, January 24, 2020

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed sadness over the passing of three South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) employees, who died in a plane crash.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We wish to thank SACAA for their swift response to this tragedy and we offer our support in their endeavours to get to the bottom of what transpired,” the Minister said.

The Cessna S550 Citation S/II crashed into the Duteniqua mountains in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Captain Thabiso Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni were traveling from George Airport on a flight calibration mission.

The two males and one female crew on-board the light aircraft were on duty at the time. The Minister is expected to visit their bereaved families soon.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are still underway. – SAnews.gov.za

