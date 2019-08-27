Condolences for Ben Said

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Government has conveyed its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of journalist and eNCA Director of News Ben Said. 

On Tuesday, eNCA announced that Said drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon.

“Said was one of the country’s best television journalists, having joined eTV during the channel’s early days. His loss to the country’s media industry will be felt.

"The death of a journalist of Said’s calibre makes the media profession poorer. The industry, and in particular journalists, plays a critical role in shaping public discourse, equipping citizens with information, and strengthening the country's democracy,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Said had recently returned to South Africa from TRT World in Turkey and had re-joined the senior management team at eNCA.

“Ben was one of the country’s best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense. Having just re-joined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock,” eNCA’s Editor Jeremy Maggs said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Gavin Watson confirmed dead in car accident

1299 Views
26 Aug 2019

Security officers to get salary increase

117274 Views
17 Sep 2018

Don't drown in debt - get counselling, urges NCR

196 Views
27 Aug 2019

Condolences for Ben Said

193 Views
27 Aug 2019

SARS does not share taxpayers' affairs

353 Views
27 Aug 2019

Sustainable fiscal policy needed to rejuvenate SA economy

411 Views
27 Aug 2019