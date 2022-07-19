Condolences for anti-apartheid activist Mattera

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has lauded renowned and iconic South African poet and author Don Mattera’s contribution not only to South African arts but also to the liberation struggle.

Mattera, a political and social activist, died on Monday.

“The passing of Dr Don Mattera is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.

“We will remember him as a renowned South African poet, community activist, former journalist and musician with an enviable life story. He was a man of great reputation,” Makhura said.

The Premier sent his condolences to Mattera’s family and friends.

“We share this moment of deep loss with his family, close friends and comrades. However, we must celebrate his life and the contribution he has made to our national effort towards nation building and social cohesion through literature,” he said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chairperson of the Don Mattera Legacy Foundation, Jenny Jeftha, said Mattera was buried according to Muslim rights on Monday evening.

“We have lost an icon in the literary and arts fraternity. Don’s passing will leave a literary void not just here at home but globally. We were still celebrating Dr Mattera receipt and the unveiling of the star at the entrance of The Joburg theatre which celebrated 60 years over the weekend, and now he is gone,” Jeftha said.

The foundation said it will “announce soonest, after consultation with the family, when a public memorial service” for the orator. – SAnews.gov.za