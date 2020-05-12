Concern at increasing COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has noted a resurgence of positive cases in East London, where 98 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“Additionally, six officials and three inmates were confirmed to be positive in the Western Cape, whilst Kimberly registered one  case of an official. As a result, the total number of positive cases is now at 321,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

In a bid to curb the further spread of the virus, the department appointed a medical advisory panel and an additional 393 nursing personnel, to avail immediate expertise in the management of infections, prevention and control measures.

“This measure is also aimed at strengthening the capacity of the department in dealing with COVID-19, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape,” said Nxumalo.

The department said the number of recoveries has increased to 92.

The provincial breakdown of COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Eastern Cape - 223

Officials - 50

Inmates - 173

59 recoveries

2 deaths

 

Western Cape – 81

Officials - 73

Inmates – 8

Recoveries - 30

One death  

Limpopo - 2

Officials - 2

Inmates - 0

One recovery

 

Gauteng - 13

Officials - 4

Inmates - 9

One recovery

 

Northern Cape

Officials - 1

 

Head Office

Officials – 1

One recovery

-SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

102796 Views
29 Apr 2020

Social relief distress grant applications open

2694 Views
11 May 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

42271 Views
21 Apr 2020

Deeds office reopen their doors to the public

4656 Views
08 May 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

63459 Views
02 Apr 2020

Home Affairs services available during lockdown

18206 Views
31 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook