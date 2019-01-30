Comply with the NMW Act or be shamed

Names of employers who fail to comply with the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Act will be published on the Department of Labour’s website.

“Shaming such employers will ensure they are recognized as people intent on defying the state. This will go on to ensure that they will not be able to do business with government,” the Department’s Chief for Statutory Services Fikiswa Mncanca said on Wednesday.

Mncanca was speaking to inspectors in East London on the department’s readiness to implement and enforce the NMW, which was recently signed into law.

The purpose of the NMW is to advance economic development and social justice by improving the wages of the lowest paid workers, protecting workers from unreasonable low wages, preserving the value of the NMW, promoting collective bargaining and supporting economic policy.

The Act, which came into effect on 01 January 2019, stipulates that R20 is the minimum rate workers should earn per hour. For farm and forestry worker is R18.00 per hour, domestic workers R15.00 per hour and for Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) is R11.00 per hour.

These fees will be reviewed annually by the National Minimum Wage Commission appointed by the Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant this week.

On Tuesday, the department announced that they will undertake a national blitz to assess levels of NMW Act, at businesses – with special focus on the wholesale and retail sectors as they have been identified as some of the problematic sectors.

About 1 392 inspectors have been assigned to monitor compliance. – SAnews.gov.za