Commuters urged to find alternative transport

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi has encouraged commuters in Soweto, who rely on WATA and Nanduwe minibus taxis, to make alternative transport arrangements.

This follows the closure of taxi ranks and routes operated by the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (WATA), for a period of three months, until 15 June 2019.

“Soweto residents and commuters normally using WATA and Nanduwe taxis along the affected ranks and routes are advised to make alternative transport arrangements as these ranks will be closed,” the MEC said.

Commuters have been advised to make use of alternative public transport such as Metrorail, municipal and provincial buses such as Putco and Rea Vaya services.

“The closure of these taxi ranks/routes arises from the ongoing conflict and violence between members of WATA and NANDUWE. It is necessary to shut down their minibus taxi services for the safety of commuters and residents of Soweto,” the MEC said.

Vadi said his department is fully aware that the decision taken will inconvenience commuters and residents in affected areas, however, the safety of commuters and residents comes first.

"As the person responsible for public transport in the province, I am concerned about the safety of commuters and the general public. I firmly believe that the closure of the said routes and ranks is now necessary to achieve normality in the declared area," Vadi said.

The MEC has welcomed efforts being made by the National Taxi Alliance to broker a peace agreement between the warring taxi associations saying he is willing to consider further constructive representations on the matter. – SAnews.gov.za