Committee calls for swift appointment of new NECSA board

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipho, has called on the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy to speedily appoint a new board for the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA).

This follows the resignation of the remaining nuclear board members.

“The appointment of the new board is critical for stability in all entities in the energy sector. State entities have an important role to play in the economy and therefore cannot be mired in governance challenges,” Luzipho said.

On Wednesday, the department confirmed the resignation of the remaining board members of NECSA due to challenges related to the lack of a quorum for decision making.

Luzipho has welcomed the resignations and thanked the board members for following their consciences.

He said the best approach would be to put in place a permanent board.

“The committee is looking forward to an overarching and comprehensive turnaround strategy. We also welcome reassurances from the Minister [Gwede Mantashe] that appointing the new board will be prioritised,” Luzipho said.

A list of names for the new board is reportedly with Cabinet. – SAnews.gov.za