Committee calls for swift appointment of new NECSA board

Friday, January 17, 2020

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipho, has called on the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy to speedily appoint a new board for the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA).

This follows the resignation of the remaining nuclear board members.

“The appointment of the new board is critical for stability in all entities in the energy sector. State entities have an important role to play in the economy and therefore cannot be mired in governance challenges,” Luzipho said.

On Wednesday, the department confirmed the resignation of the remaining board members of NECSA due to challenges related to the lack of a quorum for decision making.

Luzipho has welcomed the resignations and thanked the board members for following their consciences.

He said the best approach would be to put in place a permanent board.

“The committee is looking forward to an overarching and comprehensive turnaround strategy. We also welcome reassurances from the Minister [Gwede Mantashe] that appointing the new board will be prioritised,” Luzipho said.

A list of names for the new board is reportedly with Cabinet. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

South Africans to pay more for Schengen Visa

1354 Views
16 Jan 2020

No registration fees for NSFAS qualifying students

1266 Views
16 Jan 2020

President not attending WEF and London events

374 Views
17 Jan 2020

New bursary agreements for NSFAS recipients

25887 Views
21 May 2018

Gauteng reopens online system for late applications

3501 Views
14 Jan 2020

NSFAS prioritises the poor in 2020 funding allocation

3554 Views
06 Jan 2020