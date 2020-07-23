Commission congratulates Dr Mofokeng on UNHCR appointment

Thursday, July 23, 2020

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has congratulated Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng on her appointment as the Special Rapporteur for Health at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR).

Mofokeng is the first African woman from South Africa to serve as the UNHCR’s Special Rapporteur for Health, which is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The experienced that she will gain at UNCHR as a Special Rapporteur for Health with be invaluable for both the CGE and the country,” Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality Tamara Mathebula said on Thursday.

Mofokeng who also serves as a Commissioner at the CGE, has a massive expertise in Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and is an influencer on social media on health rights issues.

The CGE said her appointment will serve as an inspiration particularly to women and girl children.

“The CGE believes that Dr Mofokeng through her and leadership acumen that was displayed whilst she held various positions in the medical fraternity will serve as a catalyst for her to do exceptionally well," the commission said.

The announcement of Mofokeng as one of the CGE’s Commissioners was made in August 2019. –SAnews.gov.za

