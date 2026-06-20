Voter registration weekend gets off on 'overwhelmingly positive note'

Saturday, June 20, 2026

South Africans are turning out in their numbers across the country as the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) voter registration weekend for the 2026 Local Government Elections gets under way.

At a media briefing on Saturday, the commission’s Masego Sheburi revealed that some 330 000 voter registration applications were processed by noon.

He noted that nearly all voting stations were open and operating smoothly by 8am with those not opening on time “due to community protests”.

“The voter registration weekend…has started off on an overwhelmingly positive note in 23 706 voting stations.

“Just over 300 000 transactions were processed on the VMD [voter management device] at voting stations, while 30 000 were applications on the online platform. Predictably, provinces with population densities account for the majority of the transactions with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape recording the highest applications.

“Early indications point to young persons as the majority of applicants,” Sheburi said.

Furthermore, the commission’s contact centre has facilitated and assisted some “640 voters through direct queries, alongside 221 interactions via social media platforms”.

“The commission expresses its appreciation to the many South Africans who have participated in the registration process since this morning. The turnout recorded thus far reflects an encouraging commitment to democratic participation,” he said.

Documentation needed

Voter registration stations will remain open until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and eligible citizens are reminded to register in the district where they reside.

Once registered, you will only be able to vote at that station.

“Voters are reminded that a valid South African identity document [liked] a green barcoded identity book, smart ID card, or valid temporary identity certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs, is required to complete their registration or update their details.

“The Department of Home Affairs remains open to facilitate access to the documentation required for voter registration.

“Although proof of address is not required for registration, providing an address or a description of a place of ordinary residence remains important to enable the chief electoral officer to allocate voters to the correct segment of the voters’ roll,” Sheburi explained.

Eligible citizens may also register online at registertovote.elections.org.za.

Voters can also verify registration details on the IEC app, by contacting the Commission’s contact centre on 0800 11 8000 or by sending their identity number via SMS to 32810.

“The online registration portal will remain open until midnight on the day the election is officially proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, after which voter registration and updates to registration details will close.

“The commission also extends its gratitude to political parties, community leaders, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, security agencies and all stakeholders for supporting the registration process,” Sheburi added.

The 2026 Local Government Elections will be held on 4 November 2026. – SAnews.gov.za