Cogta works on payment of non-returning councillors

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed that it is in the process of finalising all processes for the payment of gratuity to all the qualifying non-returning former councillors. 

This comes after about 5 000 councillors were not re-elected to positions in the 1 November Local Government Elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said the department remained the only viable vehicle that could effect payments to all qualifying former councillors.

“The payment of the gratuity to qualifying beneficiaries is made after conducting a series of checks and balances, including obtaining a tax directive from the South African Revenue Service.

“The Department of Cooperative Governance is therefore in the process of validating the approximately 5 000 applications from all 257 municipalities across the country,” he said.

Due to the thorough due diligence process that is required, payments will be processed as the verification processes are completed.  

“We have already started processing payments and it is envisaged that we will continue doing so into the New Year,” Mtshali said. 

This information was also communicated in a circular that was issued to all municipalities by the department on 6 October 2021.

Mtshali said all beneficiaries of the gratuity were requested to  note the unfolding process and ensure to submit all required information for payments in this regard.

“The department is working around the clock with all role players to ensure that the gratuity is processed and paid to beneficiaries ahead of the targeted date.

“The department will continue to provide updates regarding any new developments,” he said. - SAnews.gov.za

