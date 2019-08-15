Coega creates 120 000 jobs

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) on Thursday announced that it had created more than 120 000 jobs through its programmes across the country.

CDC’s Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications, Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said Coega continues to serve as the leading pioneer for socio-economic development through ground-breaking efforts that ensure standards of sustainable growth are met.

As the CDC celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, a total of 120 990 jobs have been created through the Coega project since establishment in 1999.

“Many indigenous people of the Eastern Cape have felt the impact. We have also provided training to more than 100 000 people, most of whom are women and youth,” Vilakazi said.

Projects within the CDC have facilitated economic growth through job creation, particularly for the youth of this region.

“By year-end 2019/20, the CDC is projecting an increase in the number of operational investors in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at 50, making Coega the most successful and leading SEZ in Africa,” Vilakazi said.

With 45 operational investors/tenants in the Coega SEZ, the SEZ remains the top achiever in South Africa, having achieved R9.53 Billion in Foreign Direct Investment.

“The top investors with the highest number of operational jobs created since establishment include, amongst others, Dynamics Commodities (858 jobs), Discovery (1148 jobs), WNS (592 jobs) and Coega Dairy (305 jobs).

Ikhono construction site general worker Lawrence Dylon said he valued the skills he obtained during his employment on the project.

“It does not only limit me here, but also allows me to have access to other opportunities outside of Coega,” Dylon said.

General worker Sarah Baartman said the job opportunity has helped her to provide for her family. –SAnews.gov.za