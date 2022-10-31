"Co-opetition" set to get Transnet to the top

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Captain, Thokozani Mthethwa, says collaboration, or “co-opetition” is one of the ways the continent will achieve the goals set out in the 2050 Strategy.

“Each port has its own Master Plans and Port Development Framework Plans to adequately respond to and plan for future growth. These plans guide how capacity will be increased over the short- to long-term to respond to the anticipated demand,” Mthethwa said.

Taking part in the Webinar on Progress Report: 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy, organised by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) - in partnership with Mail & Guardian - Mthethwa said in order to implement the new TNPA Operating Model, they need an operating structure that is fit for purpose and capacitates the relevant teams to build a "reimagined TNPA".

The 2050 Strategy is themed, 'Think Africa Above All'.

“Our structure acknowledges that the ports/operations are the drivers of the strategy and need to be resourced accordingly,” Mthethwa said.

Mthethwa said Transnet’s mandate is to assist in lowering the cost of doing business in South Africa, and "ensuring the security of supply by providing appropriate port, rail and pipelines in the most cost effective and efficient manner, within acceptable benchmarks".

This, she said, will stimulate a transformed maritime economy through adaptable infrastructure that is fit for purpose.

Cooperate Affairs South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), Vusi September, said the mandate of SAMSA is to ensure the safety of life and property at sea, and to "promote the Republic’s maritime interests, and prevent and combat pollution of the marine environment by ships".

Mthethwa said this also includes monitoring coastal and offshore activities, managing maritime communication system, and regulating coastal and inland waterways .

Mthethwa said the vision of SAMSA is to develop an African-driven solution, a solution that is overarching, multi-layered, all Inclusive, multi-disciplinary and coherent.

“The long-term vision is to address Africa’s multi-faceted maritime challenges and opportunities,” he said.

Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Mathew Parks, said with South Africa remains most unequal nation.

“Rising levels of poverty. Declining levels of state capacity to enforce law and difficulties of enforcing laws at seas,” Parks said.

Parks also mentioned that wholesale defiance of labour laws by some employers especially at sea still a problem faced with.

“Unions need to expand footprint in ports, rail, transport and especially in fishing and maritime. Employers need to allow union access,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za