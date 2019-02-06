Clear skies predicted for SONA

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Capetonians and visitors to the Mother City can look forward to clear skies tomorrow as the red carpet is rolled out for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA). 

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted clear skies, with no rain expected. 

The estimated temperature for tomorrow is 36°C, 26°C for Friday and 29°C for Saturday.

“No rain is expected for the next seven days in Cape Town,” said SAWS forecaster Kumsa Masizana on Wednesday. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at 19h00. 

SONA is important for all South Africans because it talks about government’s Programme of Action for the year ahead. The Programme of Action is government’s plans for the country and the people of South Africa. 

SONA will be broadcast live on SABC TV and radio channels, DStv channel 408, eNCA and Parliament’s YouTube Channel. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How SONA was used to announce Mandela's release

684 Views
06 Feb 2019

Hawks swoop on Correctional Services, Bosasa officials

1160 Views
06 Feb 2019

Parliament's SONA banquet cancelled, savings expected

924 Views
12 Jun 2014

NSFAS students can now update contact details online

23084 Views
19 Jun 2018

Gambling winnings to be taxed 15%

6891 Views
16 Jan 2013

Department extends matric exam registration deadline

632 Views
06 Feb 2019