Clear skies predicted for SONA

Capetonians and visitors to the Mother City can look forward to clear skies tomorrow as the red carpet is rolled out for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted clear skies, with no rain expected.

The estimated temperature for tomorrow is 36°C, 26°C for Friday and 29°C for Saturday.

“No rain is expected for the next seven days in Cape Town,” said SAWS forecaster Kumsa Masizana on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at 19h00.

SONA is important for all South Africans because it talks about government’s Programme of Action for the year ahead. The Programme of Action is government’s plans for the country and the people of South Africa.

SONA will be broadcast live on SABC TV and radio channels, DStv channel 408, eNCA and Parliament’s YouTube Channel. – SAnews.gov.za