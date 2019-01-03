Class of 2018 achieves 78.2% pass rate

The matric class of 2018, who sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination, has bagged a 78.2% pass rate.

The pass rate, which is inclusive of the progressed learners, is a 3.1% improvement from the 75.1% achieved in 2017.

However, with the progressed learners excluded, the 2018 NSC overall pass rate stands at 79.4%, a 2.9% improvement from the 76.5% achieved in 2017.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the much awaited announcement at Vodacom World in Midrand on Thursday evening.

“For the past eight years, we have noted that the NSC pass rate has consistently been above the previous 70% glass ceiling. The class of 2018 must be commended for maintaining this trend.

“Well done to the class of 2018,” said the Minister.

The group is the fourth largest cohort in the history of basic education to register for any NSC examination in the country.

Out of the 78.2% pass rate, 172 000 of the learners qualify for admission to Bachelor studies.

Further analysis of the 2018 NSC examination results, show that –

the number candidates, who passed with a Diploma is 141 700, which represents 27.6% of the total number of candidates, who wrote the 2018 NSC examinations;

the number of candidates who passed with Higher Certificate is 86 800, which represents 16.9% of the total number of candidates, who wrote the 2018 NSC examinations; and

the number of candidates who passed with a National Senior Certificate (NSC) is 99; and the number of candidates who passed with an endorsed NSC is 129.

In 2018, about 157 000 distinctions were achieved, a decline of 2.6% from 2017.

The main contributors towards the distinctions achieved are KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo.

“It is remarkable to note that the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo – the three rural provinces, produced a combined total of 75 600 distinctions, which is equivalent to 46.9% of the total distinctions,” said the Minister.

In the 12 key subjects including Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, and Physical Science among others, the total number of distinctions stands at 58 800.

This year, 3 856 learners with special educational needs wrote the 2017 NSC examinations, an increase of 39.9% from 2017; and 3 051 learners with special educational needs passed the examinations.

Of the special needs learners, 1 669 achieved Bachelor passes; 861 Diploma passes; 402 Higher Certificate passes; and 199 endorsed NSC passes.

Learners with special educational needs also attained 1 927 distinctions.

The top four performing provinces were North West at 81% pass rate, in third place was Western Cape with 81.5%, Free State came in second at 87.5% and Gauteng clenched the top spot with 87.9%.

“We will be the first to concede that, despite the notable stability of and improvements in the system, we are yet to cross our own Rubicon. We must agree that much has been achieved, but much more needs to be done in the areas of efficiency and quality,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za