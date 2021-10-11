City of Tshwane warns residents of housing scam

The City of Tshwane has warned the public about scammers who are going around Tshwane charging application fees for the city’s Marabastad Townland Social Housing Project.

The city’s MMC for Human Settlements, Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, said the scammers impersonate and act as agents or officials of the Housing Company Tshwane (HCT), a housing entity of the City of Tshwane.

“The City would like to make it unreservedly clear to our residents that the application process for the Marabastad Townland Social Housing Project is free of charge. Another important notice for residents is that applications for Phase 1 opened on 20 September 2021 and officially closed on 1 October 2021,” Mehlape-Zimu said.

The multimillion rand social housing project, which is managed by HCT, consists of 1 200 mixed units, and is set to benefit Tshwane residents who do not qualify for government sponsored housing, and do not earn enough to qualify for home loans (earning between R1 500 ad R15 000 per month).

Following the opening of the application process, Mehlape-Zimu said the HCT has received an overwhelming response.

“HCT would like to inform applicants that the screening and vetting process has started in earnest and should be concluded by 26 October 2021 [and] both successful and unsuccessful applicants will receive communication relating to the outcome of their application by 28 October 2021.

“All successful applicants in the pre-screening phase will be invited to attend a compulsory information session. The details of the session will be communicated via SMS or email notification that will be sent by HCT,” she said.

The City also reminded applicants that the social housing project is “purely for rental with no option for ownership”. – SAnews.gov.za