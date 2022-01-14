City of Tshwane uses electronic random draw in recruitment drive

The City of Tshwane says it will be implementing a lottery recruitment system (electronic random draw) for eligible job seekers in its latest recruitment drive for 9000 work opportunities for a period of six months.

The City’s Community and Social Development Services Department officially launched its recruitment drive that is funded by the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

As part of the programme, the City of Tshwane has been allocated R146 215 000 by the National Treasury to create 9 000 temporary work opportunities for a period of six months.

The Community and Social Development Services Department will recruit applicants from the existing Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) database that has 150 000 registered jobseekers.

Luthando Kolwapi, Spokesperson to MMC of Community and Social Development Services Peggy de Bruin, said to ensure that the process is aligned with the department’s values of fairness and transparency, the City is implementing its lottery recruitment system.

“The system works independently without any influence by electronically selecting applicants from our EPWP database. Following selection, the process of contracting applicants is managed by the EPWP Division within the Community and Social Development Services Department,” Kolwapi said.

Kolwapi added that registration on the database remains open and jobseekers must be between the ages of 18 and 60, and they should bring along a certified copy of their identity document and proof of residence, which must be attached to the registration form.

The registration forms are currently available at the EPWP Division, Office G03, Ou Raadsaal Building, Church Square, in Pretoria CBD. Registration is open on Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00.

“It is truly our hope that these employment opportunities will make a difference in the lives of the selected applicants,” Kolwapi said. – SAnews.gov.za