City of Tshwane on standby for outages caused by Cyclone Eloise

The City of Tshwane says teams are on standby to respond to any outages and disruptions as a result of Tropical Cyclone Eloise.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane Executive Mayor, Randall Williams, said teams across the City of Tshwane are working constantly to ensure that they respond to any outages or service delivery disruptions that occur due to rain resulting from the cyclone.

Williams said heavy rains and winds are disruptive to city infrastructure, as these weather elements can knock down trees and even street lights due to the severity of the storm.

“This can then result in power outages in different parts of the city. City of Tshwane electricity teams are on standby to ensure they respond speedily to prevent prolonged outages,” Williams said.

The Mayor urged residents to be patient with the city, as the rains can result in multiple outages in different areas, which can severely stretch the capacity of the available teams.

“Our Emergency Services Department is also on high alert to respond if the heavy rains persist, as this can result in flooding. The teams are ready in case they need to deploy to provide support to the communities who are severely impacted by these weather events.

“There are various low-lying roads and bridges in the City of Tshwane. I would like to advise motorists to travel carefully in the wet weather. Should we face prolonged heavy rains, the Tshwane teams will move to close the roads and bridges that can flood and become a hazard to travellers,” Williams said.

He also urged residents to stay safe and take the necessary precautions on the road this week, as they travel to work.

“We are monitoring the weather daily and taking advice From the South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) to ensure that we respond swiftly if the weather becomes more severe,” the Mayor said. – SAnews.gov.za