City of Cape Town warns against alcohol consumption at public spaces

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

The City of Cape Town has warned the public against being in possession of alcohol, or consuming alcohol on beaches and at public amenities.



“Anyone found in possession of alcohol, or consuming alcohol, will have their goods confiscated, in line with the City’s impoundment policy. They will also be fined R500. The alcohol can be reclaimed, upon payment of the fine and the impoundment release fee, which is R835,” the City said in a statement.



According to the City, alcohol consumption in public spaces remains one of the biggest headaches for a enforcement and emergency services, particularly over the festive season.



In the first 11 days of December this year, the liquor pound received 1 814 units of confiscated alcohol, amounting to just under 740 litres.



“These totals will balloon over the coming weeks, and next year, we’ll dispose of it all. We can significantly reduce incidents of interpersonal violence, drownings, road accidents and pressure on our trauma centres and enforcement services by making different choices, yet for many people this is simply too big an ask,” Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith said.



The City’s Coastal by-law addresses the issue of alcohol on beaches, and signage is posted at all beaches and public amenities, outlining what visitors are able to do.



The impoundment policy also guides the disposal of unclaimed alcohol.



“Disposal is the easiest option, as a legal opinion several years ago highlighted a number of complexities to the sale of impounded liquor, including the need for a liquor licence and that it could create the perception that confiscations are profit-driven and not in the interest of public safety.



“As we head into the peak festive season, I appeal once more to the public to leave the alcohol at home and to keep our public spaces alcohol-free, for their own safety, but also that of others,” Alderman Smith said. -SAnews.gov.za



