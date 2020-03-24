Citizens urged take measures to stop spread of COVID-19

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Brand South Africa's acting Chief Executive Thulisile Manzini has called on South African citizens throughout the world to play their part in curbing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We firmly believe that every citizen can play their part by taking preventive measures such as social distancing,” Manzini said in a statement on Tuesday.

Her remarks follow the President’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown for 21-days in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The lockdown will be effective from midnight on Thursday.

“Our President has stressed that those countries that have acted swiftly and dramatically have been far more effective in controlling the spread of the disease. Staying at home, avoiding public places and cancelling all social activities is the preferred best mechanism to defend oneself against the virus,” she said.

Manzini’s comments embody Brand South Africa’s nation-wide programme, “Play Your Part,” which was created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa.

“It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone,” Manzini said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Essential services to remain in place as SA enters lockdown

90349 Views
23 Mar 2020

Coronavirus: SA to go on lockdown

21169 Views
23 Mar 2020

Solidarity Fund to assist the vulnerable

14385 Views
23 Mar 2020

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

18600 Views
22 Mar 2020

SA COVID-19 cases rise to 554

5643 Views
24 Mar 2020

President Ramaphosa announces a nationwide lockdown

6551 Views
23 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook