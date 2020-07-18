Citizens urged to help others this Mandela Day

In celebrating International Nelson Mandela Day, government has called on citizens to dedicate themselves to helping others.

Government has encouraged all South Africans to uphold the ideals of the father of the nation, former President Nelson Mandela.

This year’s Mandela Day comes at a time when the world is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let us all harness the South African spirit of Ubuntu (humanity) and emulate the values that Madiba taught us,” said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director General Phumla Williams.

Williams said the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality require collaborative efforts between government and social partners to drive long-term socio-economic change.

“It is critical for all people to become caring citizens in their communities, as the change we all want to see is in our hands,” she said.

COVID-19 said government, has brought to the fore the ideals of Tata Madiba, who embodied the spirit of care, selflessness, sacrifice and resilience.

“The resilience of South Africans has enabled the nation to overcome a number of challenges and it continues to draw strength in its ability to rally for action to defeat COVID-19. This battle requires citizens to honour Mandela Day by dedicating themselves to helping fellow citizens in beating COVID-19.”

As part of Nelson Mandela Day, citizens can all play their part in small ways and provide assistance to the needy in various neighbourhoods by donating food, masks and sanitisers.

Citizens can support initiatives such as the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Each1Feed1 campaign.

More information on the campaign can be accessed on www.nelsonmandela.org/each1-feed1.

“The South Africa we have all come to love is a product of social solidarity and we must come together again and assist our fellow brothers and sisters. Government also extends its heartfelt thanks to individuals, non-governmental organisations, business and other formations who selflessly make sacrifices to improve the lives of others. Let us all heed the call to action, make a positive mark and change our communities for the better,” said Williams.

In addition, government reiterated its call for all individuals to stay safe and minimise the spread of the virus by making preventative measures part of their cultural and religious practices.

These include maintaining a physical distance of 1.5 metres, regularly washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser, and wearing a mask when in public. –SAnews.gov.za