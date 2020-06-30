Cinemas, theatres set to reopen

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is expected to issue directions on the reopening of cinemas and theatres, subject to a limit of 50 persons or less and strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

The Minister’s directions will also allow for the reopening of museums, galleries, libraries and archives, subject to strict adherence to health protocols.

“The above mentioned places must apply to the Minister within 14 days after the publication of the directions and will be approved, subject to compliance with protocols, which will be published in the Minister’s directions in the next few days,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

The department will deploy officials to monitor compliance with the directions, and these officials will be given special identity documents.

“The department is very appreciative of the cooperation of the sector in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that the sector is not responsible for the spread of Coronavirus.

“As passionate as we are about the advancement of the art and culture sector, we are equally as committed to ensuring that lives come first,” Mthethwa said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

