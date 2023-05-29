Cholera death toll climbs to 23 in Hammanskraal

Twenty-three people have lost their lives since the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as of 27 May 2023, 77 patients were still admitted for the waterborne disease.

“It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged,” the provincial department said.

It said 229 patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital since 15 May 2023, including 23 who have been transferred to other Tshwane-based hospitals.

“In the past few days, fewer patients have presented at health facilities with symptoms of diarrhoeal disease,” the statement read.

As part of efforts to manage diarrhoeal disease, government has set up a field hospital in Kanana.

The six temporary tents have been set up to immediately attend to people presenting with symptoms of dehydration, as vomiting and diarrhoea eliminate water from the body.

In this temporary hospital, the department said patients are given either oral hydration or intravenous hydration on the spot and the most critical patients are immediately taken to hospitals in Tshwane for further management and admission.

“The GDoH continues to urge people to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.”

The public is advised to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms.

“It is also critical that the public avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water.”

Meanwhile, according to the Citizen, the Free State recorded two cases of Cholera in Parys and a further six from nearby Vredefort.

“Unfortunately, a 33-year-old female from Vredefort was admitted to Parys Hospital and passed away there.

“These three new cases bring the total number of positive cholera cases to eight if you add the original six cases that we had in Vredefort and discount the person that passed on,” Free State Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi told the publication. – SAnews.gov.za