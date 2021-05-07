Chief Justice Mogoeng goes on leave

Friday, May 7, 2021

The Office of the Chief Justice has announced that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has taken long leave with effect from 1 May 2021.

 “Regulation 3 of the Judges’ Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, 2001 provides for Judges to take leave of three and half months for every period of four years’ actual service,” it said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office of the Chief Justice said this leave is referred to as long leave within the Judiciary.

“The Chief Justice’s four-year cycle to take his long leave commenced on 01 July 2018 but he was unable to take it due to his judicial and extra judicial commitments.”

In terms of Regulation 8 of the Judges Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, Judges leave is not cumulative and therefore had the Chief Justice not taken his leave it would have been forfeited as it has happened on previous occasions. 

“He accordingly informed the Minister and the President about his intention to take his long leave and requested that Justice Sisi Khampepe be appointed as Acting Deputy Chief Justice which the President has duly done.

“It is a normal practice in the Judiciary for Judges to take their leave whenever it is due.  The Chief Justice’s long leave was due and he has duly taken it.” – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

104021 Views
16 Apr 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

61374 Views
28 Feb 2021

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

1870 Views
06 May 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

4050 Views
30 Apr 2021

Royal family collects Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's remains

1513 Views
05 May 2021

Only six 'real' Kings in SA

37583 Views
04 Feb 2013

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter