Check your vehicle roadworthiness ahead of the holidays

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to use Black Friday to fix their vehicles as holidaymakers prepare for long-distance travel during the festive season.

According to the RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, unroadworthy vehicles are one of the major contributors to fatal road crashes in South Africa.

The RTMC's statistics show that 7% of road crashes during the festive season were attributed to the unroadworthiness of vehicles last year, a substantial increase on the previous year’s figures.

A total of 1 170 166 vehicles were recorded as unroadworthy at the beginning to 2019, a 9.91% increase when compared to the 1 064 623 recorded in 2017.

“Tyre bursts, defective brakes, smooth tyres and dysfunctional lights are some of the factors that have been identified as leading causes of fatal crashes involving unroadworthy vehicles,” Zwane said.

He is encouraging motorists who intend travelling over the festive season to book in their vehicles for service and repairs ahead of undertaking their trips.

“A reduction in unroadworthy vehicles can assist in reducing the number of avoidable crashes and take the country a step closer to achieving the global goal of reducing road fatalities by 50% by the year 2030,” he added. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SA to mark five days of mourning for COVID-19 and GBVF victims

1735 Views
19 Nov 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

75476 Views
30 Sep 2020

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

142072 Views
26 Oct 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

26310 Views
01 Oct 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

170674 Views
25 Aug 2020

Home Affairs officials enforcing immigration laws

1265 Views
24 Nov 2020

SA News on Facebook