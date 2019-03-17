Chairperson of the CEF Board removed from office

Luvo Makasi has been removed as a Director and Chairperson of the board of the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

“On 15 March 2019, the Minister of Energy [Jeff Radebe] removed Mr Luvo Makasi as Director and Chairperson of the Board of CEF. This followed serious allegations that were brought to the attention of the Minister,” said the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Saturday.

The serious allegations were discussed with Makasi at a meeting held on 8 March.

Makasi responded to the written allegations on Monday.

“Having considered Mr Makasi’s written response the Minister on Friday wrote to Mr Makasi removing him from the CEF Board and as Chairperson,” read the statement.

An entity of the Department of Energy, CEF manages defined energy interests on behalf of government. - SAnews.gov.za