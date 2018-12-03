Certificate of recognition issued to King of AmaMpondo

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has extended good wishes to Kumkani Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Siqcau and the AmaMpondo people after he was officially recognised as a king.

Government has issued a certificate of recognition to Kumkani Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Siqcau as the King of AmaMpondo.

The king was recognised in terms of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act, 2003 (Act No.42 of 2003).

As per legislation, the certificate of recognition as the King of AmaMpondo was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and this was followed by the publication of an official notice in the Government Gazette 42068, on Friday 30 November 2018.

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said government began the process of recognising Kumkani Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Siqcau as a king following the Constitutional Court judgment of 11 September 2018.

The process for recognition of a king or a queen is outlined in Section 9(2)(a) and (b) of Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act.

According to Section 9(2)(a) and (b) of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act the recognition of a person as a king or a queen in terms of subsection (1) (b) must be done by way of notice in the Gazette recognising the person identified as a king or queen, and the issuing of a certificate of recognition to the identified person. - SAnews.gov.za