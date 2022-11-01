Exclusive letters that were written by President Nelson Mandela from Pollsmoor Prison will be showcased at the upcoming International Philately Exhibition, which is expected to celebrate South Africa’s rich history leading to a democratic dispensation.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Philly Mapulane said the event is aimed at celebrating South Africa’s rich history leading to a democratic dispensation through showcasing stamps designed and collected throughout the world depicting events, heroes and heroines leading to South Africa’s democracy.

He made these remarks at the media launch of the International Philately Exhibition, which served to give members of the media background on the international event and provided an opportunity for the media to interact with Mapulane as well as various stakeholders.

The event is scheduled to take place from 08 – 12 November 2022 in Cape Town under the theme: “South Africa’s Road to Democracy”.

“Since 1994, when freedom was ushered in our beautiful Republic following the first ever democratic elections, we embarked on a journey of building a united nation after our ugly historic past characterised by colonialism and apartheid.

“We embarked on a journey of reconciliation, which demonstrated to the world that humanity can embark on a journey of recognising that there is indeed only one race,” the Deputy Minister said.

It is expected that about 1 500 delegates from about 60 countries are expected to participate at the exhibition which will showcase 1 600 frames of stamps from all over the world as well as exclusive letters written by Mandela.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies will be hosting the international community of philately and philatelic material collectors and exhibitors in Cape Town, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

“The focus of the exhibition as contemplated in 2021, would be to promote greater investment in education on philately in South Africa and globally. Philately, despite its long history, has enjoyed little popular attraction as a hobby.

“It has also faced transformation challenges especially among the majority black Africans. With this event, we also aim to demystify philately by popularising it among the disadvantaged communities.

“This will be done by, among others, hosting school children from around local townships to attend the exhibition daily,” the Deputy Minister said.

The department also seeks to leave behind a legacy project with the establishment of the Philately Museum of South Africa (PMSA). This will be done in collaboration with the South African Post Office.

“The museum will display the philatelic development history of South Africa, since the 1800s. It will also serve as a reminder to many, of the importance of philately in preserving the social and historical journey of the country.

“Our hope and wish is for you members of the media, to join us on this journey of promoting philately as an important preserver of history. In line with the theme for the 2022 exhibition, a special exhibition stall will be erected around the theme “The Road to Democracy”, providing philatelic and non-philatelic material depicting critical moments in the history of South Africa leading to democracy,” the Deputy Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za