CAPRISA condemns fake COVID-19 vaccine video

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) has condemned the dissemination of inaccurate information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and their associated side effects.

This comes after a recent incident of misinformation making the rounds on the internet.

In the deepfake video, SABC news anchor Oliver Dickson “interviews” Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the Director of the CAPRISA. During the interview, Abdool Karim makes claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing harm and resulting in fatalities.

“Abdool Karim refutes in its entirety the contents of this latest fake video that is currently being circulated on social media sites and other communication applications,” the statement read.

According to the AIDS research centre, Karim has since reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines are indeed safe.

“Furthermore, neither Abdool Karim nor CAPRISA have endorsed any medicines for any company.

“Standing by our commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of the public based on accurate and trusted scientific research, CAPRISA urges members of the public to verify all health claims, to refrain from sharing misinformation and to report it as fake immediately.”

The centre has encouraged citizens to consult credible sources for accurate health information.

These sources include CAPRISA, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), the Department of Health, or a trusted registered healthcare professional.

In addition, the centre emphasised the importance of verifying the authenticity of health claims, products, and any suggested actions.

Meanwhile, CAPRISA has urged citizens to report any instances of fake news encountered online directly to the social media platforms hosting the content, such as X, Facebook, and TikTok, and to avoid sharing fake news images, videos, and messages on mobile chat groups.

“Should you receive a message of this nature either individually or in a chat group, you are advised to delete it immediately. We urge you to make informed health decisions based on trusted and credible scientific evidence.” – SAnews.gov.za