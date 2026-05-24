Call to vaccinate as 3.5 million FMD vaccine doses arrive

Sunday, May 24, 2026

With the arrival of the first batch of a 3.5 million-dose consignment of Biogénesis Bagó Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has called on all provincial departments to prioritise vaccinating as many animals as possible over the coming weeks.

The remainder of the record-breaking shipment from Argentina is already en route and is expected to arrive during the week.

“This is the largest single consignment of FMD vaccines ever imported into South Africa. Provinces must now move with speed and urgency to scale up frontline vaccination efforts and protect our national herd of approximately 14 million cattle,” the Minister said on Sunday.

South Africa has successfully secured and imported a total of 13.5 million vaccine doses before the end of May 2026, including the 3.5 million doses that arrived on Sunday.

“The acquisition of 13.5 million doses in just four months demonstrates the seriousness with which we are confronting this disease,” Steenhuisen said.

The rollout forms part of the Department of Agriculture’s broader strategy to achieve and maintain “FMD free with vaccination” status, while safeguarding rural livelihoods, food security and agricultural exports.

“If we maintain this disciplined and aggressive trajectory, and ensure these vaccines are administered rapidly and effectively, we can ensure that South Africa never again experiences outbreaks on this scale. But the government cannot do this alone.

“Every livestock owner has a responsibility to protect their animals through strict biosecurity measures, compliance with movement controls, and full participation in vaccination and identification programmes,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that defeating FMD requires a unified national effort across government, industry and farming communities.

“This is a moment that demands partnership and collective action. Commercial farmers, communal farmers, veterinarians, industry bodies and government all have a role to play if we are to defeat this disease and secure the future of our livestock sector.

“The stakes could not be higher. This is about protecting jobs, defending rural economies, safeguarding food security, and protecting the national interest,” Steenhuisen said.

To support the accelerated vaccination campaign, more Animal Health Technicians will be appointed and deployed across affected provinces to strengthen the frontline operations and expand vaccination capacity. -SAnews.gov.za