Call to use water responsibly amid Spring Day celebrations concerns

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has called on South Africans to rethink how water is used during Spring Day celebrations and in everyday life.

The call follows concerning incidents of water wastage and the mistreatment of members of the public during Spring Day activities on 1 September.

In a statement on Thursday, the department acknowledged that Spring Day is a time for people, particularly young people, to come together, have fun and welcome the arrival of spring. However, celebrations should never result in the unnecessary waste of water or come at the expense of another person’s dignity, safety or rights.

“The department has observed with deep concern the extent to which water is sometimes used during Spring Day celebrations. In a country where communities continue to experience water challenges, deliberately wasting water for entertainment is concerning and highlights the need for a change in how water is valued and used.

“This concern is even more pressing as South Africa anticipates the effects of El Niño, which can bring higher temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and drier conditions in some parts of the country. These conditions can place additional pressure on already limited water resources and make responsible water use even more important,” the department said.

No tradition should violate another person’s rights

The department also raised concerns about reports and incidents in which people have been subjected to humiliation and intimidation in the name of Spring Day celebrations.

“Celebration should never mean forcing another person to participate in an activity against their will or subjecting them to conduct that compromises their dignity or safety. No tradition, social activity or celebration should be used as an excuse to violate another person’s rights,” the department said.

The department called on young people and communities to find enjoyable and creative ways of celebrating Spring Day without wasting water or harming others.

It emphasised that responsible water use should not only become a priority when a municipality introduces restrictions, or when a community is facing an immediate shortage.

“It needs to become part of everyday behaviour and simple actions such as avoiding unnecessary water use, reporting leaks and using water wisely can collectively make a meaningful difference.”

While government continues to work to strengthen water security, maintain and improve water infrastructure, support municipalities and protect the country’s water resources, the department said these efforts require the support of the public.

“Government programmes and infrastructure alone cannot secure the country’s water future if water continues to be unnecessarily wasted. South Africa is a water-scarce country, and every drop saved contributes to protecting water availability for communities today and for future generations,” the department said.

The department has also urged parents, educators, community leaders and young people to help build a culture in which water is valued and used responsibly. – SAnews.gov.za